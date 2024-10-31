Output levels in India’s eight core sectors, which account for about 40% of the country’s industrial production, continued to drag in September with the Index of Core Industries (ICI) falling to a 10-month low of 154.8. That is 0.83% below August levels. On a year-on-year basis, however, core industries’ output recorded a 2% uptick, reflecting a moderate but positive turnaround from August, when the index had contracted 1.6%, the first such shrinkage in 36 months. Fortunes were mixed for the two key construction-related sectors, with steel output growth hitting a 33-month nadir of 1.5% in September, while cement production rose 7.1%, the fastest in six months. Noting that steel output may have been dented by the automobile sector’s sales woes, Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis reckoned that industrial output in September may remain weak, with a growth rate of under 1%. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted marginally in August, the first such occasion since October 2022. The National Statistical Office will release September’s IIP numbers on November 12. Acuité Ratings chief economist Suman Chowdhury, who expects core sectors to grow 4.5% to 5% through 2024-25, compared to 7.6% last year, said this will also drag down industrial output growth to 5%. The economic indicators for the second quarter have increased the downside risks to their 7% growth projection for the year, he noted. Five of the eight infrastructure sectors recorded year-on-year growth, compared to just two sectors in August. However, just three sectors’ production levels were also higher than August: coal (up 9.8%), cement (0.85%), and refinery products, which recorded a fractional 0.07% uptick sequentially. Electricity generation contracted for the second month in a row, albeit with a milder shrinkage of 0.5% from September 2023. However, this was 3.5% below August’s generation level, perhaps linked to the late withdrawal of the monsoon with above-normal rains in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crude oil production contracted for the fifth successive month, with the shrinkage deepening to 3.9%, while natural gas declined 1.3%, the third straight month of contraction. Absolute output levels in both these sectors were at a three-month low. ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar reckoned that industrial output may have grown in the range of 3% to 5% in September, thanks to narrower contractions in electricity and mining output, higher growth in GST e-way bills, as well as a favourable base from last year. India’s economy has likely entered a cyclical growth slowdown and growth may slip below 6.7% in the face of emerging risks, Nomura economists reckoned, noting that weak urban demand is likely to stay insipid amid high interest rates and moderating wage growth. In a note, Nomura scientists said, “Coincident and leading growth indicators point to a further moderation in GDP growth and the RBI’s forecast of 7.2% for 2024-25 is overly optimistic, in our view.” Nomura has projected GDP growth of 6.7% this year and 6.8% in 2025-26, but the note said downside risks to this forecast are rising. In an editorial, The Hindu had noted that though the Reserve Bank of India remains more bullish than most agencies on India’s growth trajectory, there are clear signs of a cooling in economic activity in the first half of this year, with stuttering car sales reflecting weaker urban consumption and industrial output slipping into contraction in August. “If the tide does not turn on this front, the Monetary Policy Committee, that has vowed to keep supporting growth while reining in inflation, could have an unenviable dilemma on its hands in the coming months,” it contended.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Who attacked the UNIFIL in Lebanon on multiple occasions?

Israel

Iran

Hamas

Hezbollah

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.