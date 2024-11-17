Manipur’s Imphal Valley relapsed into chaos on Saturday after unconfirmed reports that the bodies of all six persons, believed to be of women and children missing since November 11, had been recovered from a river along the State’s boundary with Assam.

As protesters took to the streets, setting vehicles ablaze and attacking the residences of several MLAs in the State capital, Imphal, the government suspended Internet and mobile data services in seven affected districts of the valley, which is dominated by the non-tribal Meiteis, and the surrounding hills, where the tribal Kuki-Zos are in a majority. Curfew was clamped in the three valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur.

Among the houses of the MLAs targeted was that of Rajkumar Imo Singh, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, whose personal residence on the outskirts of Imphal was also reportedly attacked by a mob on Saturday night. Before the two-day curfew was imposed from 4.30 p.m., large groups of people went about asking MLAs to quit if the government was unable to ensure peace and punish “killers of women and children”.

Sources say that a few MLAs of the ruling BJP may resign in a day or two.

Officials in Cachar district of southern Assam, which borders the violence-scarred Jiribam district of Manipur, said that three bodies were taken to the morgue of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital late on Friday night. The bodies were recovered from the Jiri river close to the Assam boundary.

The State government, in a statement, confirmed that three of these bodies were of people who had gone missing from a relief camp in the Borobekra area of Jiribam since Monday’s gunfight, in which the Central Reserve Police Forcesand Manipur police personnel gunned down 10 “militants”. Kuki-Zo organisations said the slain men were “village volunteers”.

As violence and protests intensified in the valley areas, the Union Home Ministry said, “the security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days.” At least 17 people have been killed in the State since November 7. Barring one, all deaths have been reported from Jiribam. This mixed-population district erupted in violence this June, more than a year after the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo people began.

“All the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone indulging in violent and disruptive activities. Important cases have been handed over to NIA (National Investigation Agency) for effective investigation,” it further said.

Earlier, a senior police official in Imphal said three of the six people who went missing were likely killed the same day.

The Manipur government declared a holiday for schools and colleges after tension started building up in the valley on Friday night after the recovery of the three bodies. Protesters, led by women in many places, blocked roads and burnt tyres across the valley on Saturday morning, triggering panic-buying of essentials before shops and business establishments downed their shutters.

