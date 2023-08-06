August 06, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed on Saturday that Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. The procedure, referred to as Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), commenced at 7 p.m. from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. This is for the third time that ISRO has inserted its spacecraft in the lunar orbit. Furthermore, the feat has been scaled once in the Martian orbit.

Elaborating on the process, ISRO stated that the insertion was carried out by retro-burning at the Perilune for 1835 seconds from around 7 p.m. onwards. The manoeuvre resulted in an intended orbit of 164 km x 18074 km.

The Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander module, a propulsion module and a rover. As the mission progresses, a series of maneuvers has been planned to reduce Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles. Following some manoeuvres, the propulsion module would separate from the lander while in orbit. This is scheduled for August 17.

The next of the lunar orbit manoeuvres is scheduled for Sunday, between 22:30 and 23:30 hours.

Following this, a series of deboost manoeuvres would take place before the power descent phase to facilitate soft-landing on the moon. It is expected to be on the moon’s surface on August 23.

ISRO informed on Saturday that its third moon mission which was launched on July 14 has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. This is India’s second attempt at soft-landing robotic instruments on the lunar surface after the previous attempt, Chandrayaan-2 failed in 2019. Thus far, only three countries, namely, U.S., Russia and China have achieved this feat.

