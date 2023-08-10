August 10, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the no-confidence motion against his government, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday played host to gusty speeches from the opposition and treasury. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the charge from his party, it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who initiated the debate for his party on Day 2.

The recently re-instated Mr. Gandhi accused the government of an “onslaught on Bharat Mata”, and targeted Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur. According to him, Mr. Modi did not consider Manipur to be a part of India. This led to strong protests from the treasury. “I went to Manipur a few days ago but our Prime Minister has still not gone there. He does not consider Manipur a part of India. I used the word Manipur, but the reality is that there is no Manipur left...,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the House during the same debate in the evening. “It is a matter of shame that such incidents took place, but it is a greater shame that politics is being played on it,” he said, referring to Mr Gandhi’s trip to Manipur. He spoke at length about his government’s record in internal security, especially in three “hotspots” of strife: Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism, and in the northeast.

At the conclusion of his speech, he proposed a resolution be moved by the House to appeal for peace in the region. However, it fell through as the Opposition sought that it be done in the presence of the Prime Minister and a draft be presented first. At the time of writing, it has been learnt that Prime Minister Modi is expected to respond to the no-trust motion at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

