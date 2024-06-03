The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on June 2 recorded landslide victories to retain power for their third and second successive terms, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively.

The BJP bagged 46 of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, of which ten uncontested seats were already in its kitty. No other party fielded candidates against Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the Mukto constituency, his deputy Chowna Mein in Chowkham, as well as eight others.

In Sikkim, the SKM won an unprecedented 31 of the 32 seats in the State Assembly, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang bagging two of them – Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung. The lone winner for the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, had switched over from the SKM ahead of the Assembly election after being denied the ticket.

The SKM was a constituent of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance, but the two parties had ended their partnership ahead of the April 19 election.

Political observers said that Sunday’s outcome followed a pattern: the party that rules the State and at the Centre usually wins elections in Arunachal Pradesh. While the BJP did not face any anti-incumbency, it was also better organised at the grass-roots level, and faced hardly any opposition.

The National People’s Party (NPP) won five seats –the same as in 2019 – it was only former Minister Kumar Waii who saved the Congress from a complete rout by winning the Bameng seat. The remaining seats were divided among the Nationalist Congress Party (three), the regional People’s Party of Arunachal (two) and Independents (three).

The Sikkim election was expected to be a close contest between the SKM and the SDF. Instead, it turned out to be an almost complete sweep in favour of the SKM. Incumbent chief minister Prem Singh Tamang is also believed to have struck a chord with the voters by denying the party ticket to his son Aditya Tamang from the Soreng-Chakung seat, although his wife contested and won the Namchi-Singhithang constituency.

73-year-old former Chief Minister and SDF’s founder-president Pawan Kumar Chamling, lost comprehensively from two seats – Namcheybung and Poklok-Kamrang. Former ace footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who merged his Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF in 2023, lost the Barfung seat, his sixth electoral defeat since contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2014.

