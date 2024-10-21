The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election on Sunday, October 20, 2024, which features 99 names including 71 sitting MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from his home turf in the Nagpur South West seat. State BJP president and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Chandrashekhar Bawankule will return to contest the Kamthi Assembly seat, which he had held for a decade till 2014.

Only 13 women are on the list, including Sreejaya Ashokrao Chavan, who is making her electoral debut from the Bhokar constituency in Nanded district. She is the daughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who represented the constituency when he was with the Congress before switching loyalties to the BJP earlier this year.

Of the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai, the BJP has named 14 sitting MLAs as candidates for the upcoming election. However, its three remaining sitting MLAs from Mumbai — Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, Bharti Lavekar from Versova, and Sunil Rane from Borivali — did not make it to the first list. The name of Ram Satpute, the sitting MLA from Solapur, and the BJP’s only Lok Sabha candidate from western Maharashtra is also missing. He lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election to Congress MP Praniti Shinde.

According to a pre-poll survey conducted between September 21, 2024, and October 6, 2024 by Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and the MIT-School of Government (MIT-SOG), the incumbent Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, will expect to improve its performance. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), expects to repeat its performance from the Lok Sabha elections. The MVA has held the BJP responsible for splitting two main parties of the State — the Shiv Sena and the NCP — into two parties each.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit which country that will host the upcoming BRICS Summit?

South Africa

Russia

China

Brazil

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.