Normal life was paralysed in different parts of West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour bandh (‘Nabanna Abhiyan’) called by the BJP in protest against alleged police excesses on protesters during the march to the State Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

BJP supporters sat on railway tracks at several places, affecting suburban train services, and party workers blocked major arterial routes disrupting vehicular movement. In retaliation, Trinamool supporters were out on the streets in Kolkata and other parts of the state and violence broke out when the two groups came face to face.

State BJP president Sukanata Majumdar called the bandh a “success” and raised concerns about Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s recent statements ‘threatening unrest across states’. Ms. Banerjee had said in a party rally, “Modi babu (Prime Minister), you are trying to burn Bengal. But remember, if you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also burn.”

Several BJP MLAs were detained by the Kolkata Police for trying to halt transport facilities and force-shut commercial establishments while bullets were fired at the vehicle of a BJP leader in Bhatpara, injuring two. Durgapur and Asansol too witnessed violence.

Meanwhile, Ms. Banerjee announced that her government will table a Bill in the Assembly to give death penalty to those convicted of rape. The Chief Minister urged doctors to return to work, but the protesting doctors rejected her appeal.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises - the hospital’s seminar hall - has sparked nationwide outrage and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. Kolkata Police had arrested a civic police volunteer in connection with the crime on August 10 and no one else. The case has now been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on the order of Calcutta High Court.

Protesting doctors have demanded protection for medical staff while the Indian Medical Association has demanded a Central law protecting doctors. Centre has ruled this out, issuing advisory to states to increase security at hospitals.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

What is the name of the new pension scheme that the Centre launched in 24, 2024?

New Pension Welfare Scheme

Unified Pension Scheme

Central Pension Scheme

New Pension Scheme

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.