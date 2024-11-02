Air quality in most parts of Chennai plummeted on Thursday as continuous bursting of fireworks for Deepavali led to dangerously high pollution levels. The festivities kicked off on Wednesday, and a thick layer of smog covered the skies in some areas. Many residents did not adhere to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) guidelines, which allotted only a one-hour window in the morning and evening to burst crackers. The TNPCB said that an ambient air quality survey was conducted for 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on Thursday. While Tiruvottiyur had the lowest air quality index (AQI) at 150 (moderate), Valasaravakkam had the highest AQI at 287 (poor), the survey results showed. The AQI scale classifies air quality into several categories – levels between 51 and 100 are deemed satisfactory; 101 to 200, moderate; 201 to 300, poor; 301 to 400, very poor; and anything above 401, severe. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, exposure to poor air quality can lead to acute reactions, including irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat, cough, chest pain, and headaches. In neighbouring Bengaluru, air quality remained ‘moderate’ across the city, but AQI had spiked compared to the pre-Deepavali days.

A day after Deepavali, 99 of the 265 cities for which Air Quality Index (AQI) data were available on the Central Pollution Control Board website reported “poor” air quality on Friday (data for 24 hours prior to 4 p.m. on this day). Thirteen cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Territory Region, recorded “very poor” air quality — AQI of 300 or above. Ambala in Haryana recorded the highest AQI of 367 followed by Amritsar in Punjab (350), while Delhi’s average AQI was 339. These 24 hours corresponded to the period when Deepavali revellers took to burning crackers, defying a ban on it in places such as Delhi. People burnt crackers before 4 p.m. on Thursday as well. On Thursday, the number of cities that had “very poor” and “poor” air quality was relatively fewer — six, including Delhi (second highest AQI of 328), and 43, respectively. On Wednesday, a day prior to Deepavali celebrations, only Delhi registered “very poor” air quality with an AQI of 307. The number of cities with “poor” AQI was even fewer — 24, almost all of them in North India. Large cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata registered a “moderate” AQI on Friday, but even among them, the AQI values had jumped from those registered on October 30. Data from 2023 corresponding to Deepavali celebrations show that Delhi’s AQI was high at 358 on November 12, corresponding to a “very poor” air quality, jumping from 218 (“poor”) the previous day. Similar to this year, 53 and 85 cities had “very poor” and “poor” AQI respectively on November 12-13 as compared with eight and 42 cities the previous day. In cities such as Delhi and others in northern India, pollution levels peak during the winter season due to emissions from vehicles, industries, garbage burning, and construction work, besides stubble burning after the paddy season in neighbouring States, with particles being trapped in the cold air. Unfavourable winds in the early winter months that don’t flush the pollutants out also lead to a faster build-up. Firecracker burning has also contributed to exacerbating air quality during this period. On Friday, Delhi’s Anand Vihar station recorded its 10th highest concentration of PM2.5 this year (273.04 micrograms per cubic metre) if 24-hour values were considered. All nine others were in January, when winter peaks in Delhi. November too is a critical month when air quality has remained very poor in the capital over the past several years. Beyond stubble burning, this means addressing the more daunting challenges of vehicular pollution and construction dust, an editorial in The Hindu had pointed out.

In Chennai, the AQI data from 2022 to 2024 show an improvement in the air quality during Deepavali across all locations. Tiruvottiyur’s AQI was the best in 2024, at 150, down from 436 in 2022. Besant Nagar and T. Nagar have improved significantly, with their indices dropping from 345 to 220, and 372 to 203 respectively. Nungambakkam, which started at a high AQI of 563 in 2022, saw a decline in the index to 230 by 2024. Triplicane’s AQI decreased from 503 to 197, and Sowcarpet’s dipped from 786 to 193. Valasaravakkam’s reduced from 545 to 287, but the area still has higher pollution levels than others. A noise monitoring survey was also carried out on Thursday, from 6 p.m. till midnight. Besant Nagar recorded the lowest noise level at 59.8 dB(A) and Nungambakkam, the highest at 78.7 dB(A). Pollution levels were lower compared to last year. Pollution levels began to improve by Friday morning, with the overall AQI falling to around 160, indicating a ‘moderate’ level of air quality.

