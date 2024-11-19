As violence in Manipur intensifies, 50 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with nearly 5,000 personnel, are to be deployed in the area over the next few days, the Union Home Ministry said on November 18. Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation with senior officials in Delhi for the second consecutive day and also considered the current deployment of forces in Manipur. The government has extended the ban on Internet and mobile data in seven districts by two days, while the curfew in place in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts was extended.

Killings are on the rise in the strife-torn State. At least 22 people have been killed in a fresh round of violence since November 7. A 20-year-old man was killed and another injured during a “reported confrontation” between a special commando team and protesters in Jiribam district. The State government on Monday (November 18) constituted a two-member panel to investigate the death, after multiple office-bearers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, mostly in Jiribam district, resigned over the prevailing “unwelcome and helpless situation.” On Sunday night, a mob had attacked the offices of the BJP and Congress in Jiribam town, prompting firing by the police.

A State official said the body of a 25-year-old woman, was found in the Barak river in Assam. She was likely the sixth victim from a Meitei family abducted from Jiribam on November 11. The bodies of the other five members, which included a baby and a toddler, were recovered between November 14 and 17, and a post-mortem was conducted at Silchar Medical College in Assam on Monday.

Three cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe, including that of the killing of a Hmar woman in Jiribam, the abduction and killing of three women and three children by armed militants on November 11 during an encounter with security forces in Jiribam, and the killing of a farmer in Bishnupur on November 9.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired a meeting with NDA legislators in Imphal. Of the 45 NDA MLAs, 18 did not attend the meeting. day before the meeting, Conrad Sangma, chief of the National People’s Party, wrote to BJP chief J.P. Nadda, saying his party had decided to withdraw support with immediate effect. However, NPF leader and Water Resources Minister Awangbou Newmai reaffirmed his party’s support to the government.

A resolution passed by the meeting said that “mass operations against the Kuki militants” responsible for the Jiribam killings should start within seven days, and reiterated the State Cabinet’s November 15 decision to request the Centre to withdraw the AFSPA reimposed in the limits of six police stations.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an influential Meitei group which announced a civil disobedience movement on Friday, defied the curfew to shut down some government offices, including GST Bhavan and the Election Department.

