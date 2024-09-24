At least 492 people, including more than 90 women and children, were killed in Lebanon in Israeli strikes on Monday, September 23, 2024. This is the deadliest escalation of Israeli offensive on Lebanon since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.

More than 1,000 other people were wounded in the strikes — a staggering one-day toll for Lebanon still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices last week.

Before the escalation beginning with the wave of pager explosions last Tuesday, around 600 people had been killed in Lebanon since October, mostly fighters, but also more than 100 civilians.

According to the Israeli military, it hit some 800 targets Monday, saying it was going after Hezbollah weapons sites. In a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Lebanese residents to “take Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) warning seriously” and “get out of harm’s way” as it conducts military operations in Lebanon.

Israeli military said it was expanding the airstrikes to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon’s eastern border. Hezbollah has long had an established presence in the Bekaa Valley, which runs along the Lebanese-Syrian border, and it is where the group was founded in 1982 with the help of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Some Israeli strikes hit residential areas of towns in the south and the eastern Bekaa Valley. One strike hit an area as far away as Byblos in central Lebanon, more than 80 miles from the border north of Beirut.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that it fired dozens of rockets at an Israeli military post in Galilee. It also targeted the facilities of the Rafael defence firm, headquartered in Haifa.

Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days. The increasing strikes and counterstrikes have raised fears of an all-out war, even as Israel is still battling Hamas in Gaza and trying to return scores of hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

