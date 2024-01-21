January 21, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was quizzed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his official residence in Ranchi for over eight hours on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The case relates to the purchase and sale of tribal land between 2020 and 2022 by allegedly forging documents.

The ED had earlier issued seven notices to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader for questioning. However, he skipped all of them. Following the eighth summons, he agreed to record his statement. Seven ED officials reached Mr. Soren’s residence at 1 p.m. and questioned him till 8.30 p.m. When the officials were questioning him, JMM workers turned up outside the house and protested against the agency. With heavy deployment of security forces, the entire area was turned into a virtual fortress.

ED officials did not interact with the media after questioning him. Sources said over 100 questions were asked to Mr. Soren and he replied politely. The Central agency is likely to approach Mr. Soren for a second round of questioning.

Once ED officials left his residence, Mr. Soren met the supporters who were sitting outside his house since morning. “Our Opposition is trying to dominate us with the help of ED and other investigating agencies, but we are not afraid of anything because we have not done anything wrong. We will face all the conspiracies of the Central government and will win this fight,” said Mr. Soren, who was first summoned for questioning in August 2023. “Conspiracy is being hatched to dethrone our government. Conspiracy is being done to conquer our land, but we will fight against all those powers who want to snatch our forest, our land and our houses. The people of Jharkhand have made this government and it will stand tall. It is time to put the final nail in their coffin, don’t worry. We must be united to fight the power which is trying to dominate us,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he termed the ED questioning a misuse of the Central agencies. He said the government is not afraid of anyone.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that Mr. Soren planned to resign sensing his possible arrest, and install his wife Kalpana Soren as his successor. “The BJP is counting on the possible arrest of Mr. Soren and keeping up the political heat. ED investigations frequently turn out to be very convenient for the BJP. The party has launched a campaign to preempt the possibility of Mr. Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, replacing him as Chief Minister in the event of his arrest. Ms. Soren belongs to a tribal community in Odisha, and she may not be eligible to contest a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand,” points out an editorial in The Hindu.

