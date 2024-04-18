April 18, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday advised West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to halt his plan to tour Cooch Behar district on April 18 and 19, saying that it would violate the Model Code of Conduct. Cooch Behar is set to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the EC said the commission felt there was no “imminently known” requirement for the Governor to visit the place, and that such a tour would disturb polling officials on the eve of the election. “Under [the] Model Code of Conduct and being poll day, no local programme can be organised for the Governor as proposed in his issued programme,” the EC noted in its communication to the Office of the Governor.

It added that the entire district administration and police force would be fully occupied in election management, and would have to divert from those time-bound duties if they were required to provide any protocol and security cover for the Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Trinamool Congress had earlier lodged a complaint with the EC against the Governor for allegedly interfering with the poll process. In a letter to the EC, the Trinamool said the Raj Bhavan had created a new ‘Log Sabha’ portal to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the election.

Meanwhile, political parties held their last rallies in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies yesterday as campaigning came to an end for the first phase of the general election, marking the beginning of the “silence period” before voting. Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the “silence period” brings in a multitude of restrictions and a higher level of enforcement by poll authorities.

While the BJP based its campaign on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition INDIA bloc targeted the ruling party over issues such as unemployment, farmers’ distress, and price rise. Mr. Modi, the “star campaigner”, criss-crossed the country holding roadshows, and the BJP’s manifesto revolved around his “guarantees”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out further updates on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections here.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

How many seats are there in the Karnataka State Assembly?

224

225

229

234

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.