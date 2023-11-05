November 05, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

A powerful earthquake on Saturday, with its epicentre in Nepal, took the lives of at least 157 people and left over 160 injured. Described as the worst since 2015, hundreds of houses stand destroyed in the Himalayan nation’s remote mountainous region, officials said on Saturday. The 2015 earthquake was responsible for 9,000 deaths and leaving 22,000 injured. About the recent, officials state the death toll is expected to rise.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his solidarity with the neighbouring country. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he posted on social media platform ‘X’. The U.S. embassy in Kathmandu also expressed its willingness to assist Nepal as it “recovers from this terrible earthquake”.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre: Jajarkot district, about 500 km west of Kathmandu, was the epicentre with initial tremors recorded at 11:47 p.m. on Friday. Tremors were also felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and parts of Northern India.

Since Friday, about 159 aftershocks have been recorded, including a 4.2 magnitude tremor in Jajarkot on Saturday, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported. Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Saturday toured the quake-hit region with a medical team Saturday morning.

The Hindu Explains

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Name the agreement signed by 28 countries at the end of the AI Safety summit.

Delhi Declaration

Cornwall Declaration

Bletchley Declaration

Belfast Declaration

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.