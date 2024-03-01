‘Dune: Part Two’ review, Gulzar interview

March 01, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Bidding adieu to Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Sahani

Ghazal star and the elegiac voice of a generation, Pankaj Udhas, passed away due to prolonged illness at 72. He was immortalised by songs like ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ and ‘Jeeye To Jeeyen Kaise’. Breaking away from the classical format, Udhas liberated the romantic Ghazal form to convey their pain in simple verses.

Two days before Udhas’ death, director and screenwriter Kumar Shahani, known for landmark films like ‘Maya Darpan’ (1972), ‘Tarang’ (1984) and ‘Kasba’ (1990), passed away in Kolkata at 83 due to age-related ailments. Shahani was the pole star of the parallel cinema movement in India, striving to capture the truth in every frame with his distinct portrayals of the human condition.

Around Tinsel Town

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix India reveals slate for 2024

Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ gets premiere date

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce 6 films as producers

No ban on film ‘Article 370’ in Gulf countries, say sources

Vikrant Massey’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ gets release date

Sonakshi Sinha to headline new romantic thriller

Riteish, Vivek, Aftab to reunite for ‘Masti 4’

Hollywood

Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars 2024

Harry Potter TV series set to premiere in 2026 on Max

Apple TV+ announces ‘Neuromancer’ series

Hollywood remake of ‘Drishyam’ in the works

Prime Video orders comedy series ‘Overcompensating’

‘Past Lives,’ ‘American Fiction’ win at Independent Spirit Awards

‘Captain Marvel’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

‘Naked Gun’ reboot set for 2025

Michael Jackson biopic’s extended cast revealed

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Richard Lewis dies at 76

Regional Cinema

Martin Scorsese, George Lucas to restore Kannada classic ‘Ghatashraddha’

Sajid Nadiadwala teams with Rajinikanth for Pan-India film

Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali on board Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’

Tamil actor ‘Adade’ Manohar passes away

Sunny Hinduja forays into Malayalam cinema

G V Prakash, Shivani Rajashekar to star in Pa Ranjith’s next production

Nani teams up with Sujeeth for ‘Nani 32’

Tamannaah Bhatia joins ‘Odela 2’, shooting begins

Puneeth Rajkumar’s blockbuster film ‘Jackie’ set for re-release

Kannada actor and former civil servant K. Shivaram no more

Kamal Haasan releases first look of Santhanam’s next

World Cinema

Judith Godrèche calls on French film industry to face sexual abuse

Lionsgate developing ‘Naruto’ film

‘Dahomey,’ a reckoning with European colonialism, wins Golden Bear

Trailers

Sidharth Malhotra is all fire in ‘Yodha’ trailer

Shabana Azmi, Jyotika cook up a racket in ‘Dabba Cartel’ teaser

It’s Kajol vs Kriti Sanon in ‘Do Patti’ teaser

Sara Ali Khan radiates courage in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ teaser

Ileana D’Cruz questions fairness fad in ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ trailer

Essential reading

1) An emotion called Gulzar

>> Selected for the Jnanpith award, the veteran poet and lyricist discusses his life in the letters

2) A jaunt in Jordan: A visit to the sets of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s next

>> On the sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in Wadi Rum, we meet the stars braving the desert cold

3) Varun on Gautham Menon’s ‘Joshua’

>> The actor speaks about his preparation and working with Gautham Menon

4) Bejoy Nambiar on ‘Dange’ and ’Por’

>> The filmmaker on the challenges of making a bilingual feature with different casts

5) Best films to watch at 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival

>> From ‘Mithya’ to ‘Sthal’, a selection of must-watch films at BIFFes 2024

6) Raam Reddy’s magic realism in ‘The Fable’

>> The National award-winning director discusses his latest work starring Manoj Bajpayee

7) Arjun Ashoka on ‘Bramayugam’

>> The Malayalam actor discusses his breakout role in ‘Bramayugam’, a part that pushed him physically

8) Movie critics weigh in on awards shows

>> Film award shows need an overhaul, two noted critics agree, before summing up their favourite moments

9) Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal on his work on ‘Bramayugam’

>> What went into creating the film’s otherworldly black-and-white imagery

10) How ‘Aatmapamphlet’ engages with caste through the eyes of a teenage

>> The film gives the audience a chance to imagine the Dalit body outside caste constraints

11) How Chinese sci-fi went from underground magazines to Netflix extravaganza

>> With ‘3 Body Problem set to drop in March, Chinese sci-fi could reach its biggest audience yet

12) ‘True Detective Night Country’ and murder in really cold places

>> Reasons why this sub-genre is so popular with audiences

13) From the Golden Globes to Oscars, is change in the air?

>> As awards shows battle falling viewership, the changes underway at these events

14) ‘I am happy with good food and cinema,’ says Vennela Kishore

>> The actor discusses espionage comedy-drama ‘Chaari 111’, says he is a reluctant protagonist

What to watch

1) ‘Dune: Part Two’ is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Read the full review here

2) ‘Operation Valentine’ movie review: Shallow and suffers from a sense of deja vu

>> Read the full review here

3) Kiran Rao lifts the veil on patriarchy with ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Read the full review here

4) Gautham Menon loses the plot in ‘Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha’

Read the full review here

5) ‘Poacher’ is a sharp, sobering thriller on India’s ivory trade

Read the full review here

6) ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ is a riveting, nerve-wracking drama

Read the full review here

7) ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training’ is just for fans

Read the full review here

8) K-drama ‘A Killer Paradox’ wastes its full potential

Read the full review here

9) ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ steps up from the film, yet misses mark

Read the full review here

10) ‘Chaari 111’ has a few humorous lines and nothing more

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.