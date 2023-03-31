March 31, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The central government has announced full exemption from basic customs duty on all drugs and food for special medical purposes (that provides nutritional support to persons who suffer from a specific disease, disorder or condition) imported for personal use for the treatment of all rare diseases. The new ruling covers rare diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021.

The announcement was made through a general exemption notification and will come into effect from Saturday.

Medicines/drugs usually attract a basic customs duty of 10%. Some categories of life-saving drugs/vaccines attract concessional rate of 5% or nil.

The government has also fully exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) from basic customs duty. This drug is used in the treatment of various cancers.

Individual importers can avail the exemption by producing a certificate from Central or State Director Health Services or District Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon of their district.

The government also said that while exemptions for certain drugs for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy or Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy are already in place, it has received requests seeking similar relief in drugs used for treatment of other rare diseases too.

The move is timely since drugs or special foods required for the treatment of these diseases are expensive and often need to be imported. According to the government’s press release, the exemption will provide substantial cost savings and relief to patients who suffer from rare diseases.

