March 07, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

BJP leader Manik Saha was all set to be sworn in as 12th Chief Minister of Tripura. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had invited Dr Saha on Monday to form the new government in the state. In the recently concluded elections, the party won 32 out of 60 seats, while its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPTF) secured one seat.

It was earlier in the day that Dr Saha was elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhowmick, who was also in contention for the top post, also proposed his name. Ms Bhowmick had won the Dhanpur seat in the assembly election. IPFT’s Shukla Charan Noatia also backed the selection of Dr Saha.

The incoming-Chief Minister won the Town Bardowali seat by 1,257 votes. He was initially made the Chief Minister in May 2022 after Biplab Kumar Deb stepped down in a surprise move. It was learnt from sources that the decision to re-appoint Dr Saha was taken at a meeting in New Delhi wherein Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was an attendee. The meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was about the composition of the Cabinet and its leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda and several other Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. This would be against the backdrop of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announcing a nationwide protest against the BJP alleging post-poll violence against its cadres in Tripura. They have accused the BJP of mounting “an orgy of violence” with fresh attacks being reported from the state on Monday. A joint Congress-Left delegation met Director-General of Police Amitabha Ranjan on Monday, seeking his intervention.

