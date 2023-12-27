December 27, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

After being permitted to fly to India following four days of detention at the Vatry airport (France) over allegations of human trafficking, a Romania Legend Airlines flight – originally destined for Nicaragua, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. The flight landed around 3:30 a.m. with 15 crew members and 276 passengers.

It took nearly five hours for most of the passengers to come out of the airport. This was after clearing rigorous phases of interrogation and verification by the authorities from the Immigration Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation. They were escorted out in small batches hiding their faces with masks, hoodies and handkerchiefs.

It has been learnt until now that most of the passengers were from Punjab, some from Haryana and some from Gujarat. There were more male passengers.

Passengers did not entertain questions from the press. They turned hostile when asked about their experience, reasons for their travel, if they knew each other, how they were kept during the interrogation period, and where they were from, to mention a few.

Liliana Bakayoko, advocate of the lease and charter aircrafts provider Romanian Legend Airlines, informed that a “non-European” entity had facilitated the journey of 303 Indian citizens who were grounded at the Vatry airport. It was flying from Dubai to Nicaragua.

The French authorities had got an “anonymous signal” about suspected human trafficking, she stated. The attorney further said that the French authorities had converted the airport into a tribunal and the passengers were summoned before a judge, following which they were allowed to return. She said that the investigation is currently underway in Paris about the flight and its purpose.

