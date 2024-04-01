April 01, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Displaying their solidarity with arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leaders of the INDIA alliance gathered at the Ramlila Maidan under the banner of “Loktantra Bachao” or “Save Democracy”. They also announced their election pitch – calling it a “fight to save the Constitution”.

Wives of both incarcerated leaders, that is, Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren, spoke at the event. Ms Kejriwal read out a message from the jailed Chief Minister, in which he promised five guarantees as part of his poll pitch.

The coming together also inadvertently turned out to be the first public meeting of the outfit which has been marred by desertions and conflicts over seat-sharing arrangements. The leaders in attendance targeted the government for intimidatory tactics and EVM manipulation, among other things. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that without the help of the same, the ruling-BJP and their allies would not be able to cross 180 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Mr. Gandhi sought to remind the crowd of remarks from a BJP MP, whom he did not name, that the BJP will change the Constitution when it gets over 400 seats.

Incumbent Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge likened the BJP and RSS to “poison”. “You have to decide if you want democracy or dictatorship... Those who support dictatorship need to be kicked out of the country. The BJP and RSS are like poison. You will die even if you taste poison,” Mr. Kharge said.

CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury underlined the importance of the venue in hosting the Jai Prakash Narayan in 1974 and the Anna Hazare movement in 2011- both of which resulted in the fall of the Congress.

At the time of writing, it has been learnt that Mr. Kejriwal has been sent to Judicial custody till April 15.

