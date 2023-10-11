October 11, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday sanctioned the prosecution of novelist Arundhati Roy and Professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a former International Law Professor in Central University of Kashmir in a case related to their comments on Kashmir in 2010, sources from the L-G’s official residence said.

“Mr. Saxena noted that a prima facie case is made out against Ms. Roy and Dr. Hussain, former Professor, International Law, Central University of Kashmir for commission of offence under sections 153A, 153B and 505 of Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the National Capital,” the sources said.

The Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) held a conference on October 21, 2010, under the banner “Azadi – the only way.” On October 28, a complaint was filed against the participants which also included Sayed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri separatist leader and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a Delhi University lecturer, who both died during the case proceedings.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on the directions of the Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi on November 29. Almost 13 years later, L-G Saxena has now granted permission to prosecute Ms. Roy and Mr. Hussain in the case.

Sections 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) stands for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, 153B (IPC) for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration and 505 (IPC) for statements conducing to public mischief. The source added the case was also registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 but Mr. Saxena did not give prosecution sanction under this Section.

Ms. Roy, a Booker Prize winner, has been an outspoken political and social activist who has written on various issues, including human rights and the environment.

Responding to the news, P. Chidambaram, who was the Union Home Minister at the time, said that there was “no justification then to register a case against her on the charge of sedition, and there is no justification now to sanction prosecution against her.”

