November 03, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal defied an Enforcement Directorate summons to appear for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on November 2. Instead, he attended an election rally in Madhya Pradesh.

The ED summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Earlier this year, in April, Mr. Kejriwal had been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case pertaining to the same excise policy.

Writing to the agency, Mr. Kejriwal called the summons a “fishing and roving” exercise.

“As the Chief Minister of the State of NCT of Delhi, I have governance and official commitments, for which my presence is required, particularly in view of the Deepavali festivities coming up in the second week of November 2023. In view of the above, please recall the said summons, which to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law,” he wrote.

In his Madhya Pradesh roadshow, Mr. Kejriwal said that he was not afraid of going to jail. “You can arrest Kejriwal’s physical body, but how will you arrest Kejriwal’s ideas? You might arrest one Kejriwal, but how will you arrest the thousands, lakhs, and crores of Kejriwals?” he reportedly said.

An ED official indicated that the agency may issue new summons. The ED may continue to issue notices to Mr. Kejriwal till he joins the investigation. If he fails to comply, they may question him at his residence or get a non-bailable warrant issued against him by applying to the concerned court.

The BJP has accused Mr. Kejriwal of running away from the summons as he did not want to “face the truth.” In an address to the media, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned if the Delhi Chief Minister believed he was above the law. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party workers staged a dharna at Rajghat, demanding that Mr. Kejriwal resign.

On the other hand, AAP leaders called the summons politically motivated and a part of BJP’s conspiracy to arrest Mr. Kejriwal. Anticipating protests by AAP workers, barricades had earlier been set up near the ED office on Tughlaq Road and security personnel had been deployed.

To understand more about the policy at the centre of the storm, listen to this In Focus podcast episode by The Hindu. Read an editorial on why the AAP may have explaining to do about its policy here.

