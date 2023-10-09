October 09, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

In what has potentially emerged as its bloodiest attack in decades, Israel battered Gaza on Saturday after Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns – threatening the start of a major new war in West Asia. Israel’s air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and the homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance for this black day”.

Additionally, in signs of the conflict’s potential reverberation beyond the border, in Egypt’s Alexandria, two Israeli tourists were shot dead along with their Egyptian guide on Tuesday.

From the war-torn region, the last update from Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘X’ account informed that more than 700 Israelis have been killed and 2,150 injured. Israel also informed that 3,284 rockets have been fired from Gaza whilst 653 Hamas targets have been struck.

Since the onset of the conflict, questions have emerged about the failure of the Israeli military to prevent the attack. However, at present, it has said that it has regained control of most infiltration points along the security barriers, killed hundreds of attackers and taken dozens more prisoner. “We’re going to be attacking Hamas severely and this is going to be a long, long haul,” an Israeli military spokesperson told reporters.

North America-based publication the Wall Street Journal reported on October 8 that Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel earlier this week. The journal reported, having learnt from members of Hamas and Hezbollah (another Iran-backed militant group), that Tehran gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday.

