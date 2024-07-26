‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and ‘Raayan’ reviews

Around Tinsel Town

>> Festivals galore

The lineup for the 81st Venice Film Festival has been unveiled by artistic director Alberto Barbera and new president of the Venice Biennale, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco. The festival will also feature the premiere of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s new films. Similarly, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announced its gala and special presentation line-up.

Ram Charan is the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The same festival will also be where actor Aparshakti Khurana’s film Berlin will premiere along with the screening of multiple Tamil films. Closer home, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed festival director for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held from December 4 to 11. On the other hand, the 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will honour documentary filmmakers Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi (Bedi Brothers) with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap returns to the children’s film genre with ‘Little Thomas’

Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian actor to get customised gold coin by Paris museum

‘Khel Khel Mein’ motion poster: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu lead a full house

Ali Fazal joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu in fantasy drama ‘Rakht Brahmand’

‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 begins filming; Arjun Rampal joins Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh in returning Netflix series

Back with ‘Barzakh’, Fawad Khan apologises for making Indian fans wait so long

Hollywood

Robert Pattinson in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Die, My Love’

Rebecca Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Brendan Fraser to play Dwight D Eisenhower in D-Day movie ‘Pressure’

Glen Powell on returning to ‘Top Gun 3’: I have a date

Zac Efron to star in ‘Famous’, Jody Hill set to direct

Sharon Stone joins Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’

Tessa Thompson to star in Netflix thriller series ‘His & Hers’

‘Inside Out 2’ shoots past ‘Frozen 2’ as the highest-grossing animated film in history

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman break Guinness World Record for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer

‘Suits’ universe expands with ‘Suits: LA’ spinoff, confirms NBC

Conor Leslie all set to lead horror-thriller ‘Archangel’

Camila Mendes, Madelyn Clyne join cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ will likely receive R-rating, according to Kevin Feige

Paul Feig to direct film adaptation of docu-series ‘Worst Roommate Ever’

Regional

Rajinikanth praises Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’; shares update on ‘Vettaiyan’

Tovino Thomas’ next is ‘Narivetta,’ co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and more

Sequel to Asif Ali, Biju Menon’s ‘Thalavan’ announced

Ravi Teja-SS Rajamouli hit film ‘Vikramarkudu’ set for re-release

Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan to star in ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’

‘Love Insurance Kompany’: Pradeep Ranganathan - Vignesh Shivan film’s first look out

Mathew Thomas - Arjun Ashokan’s ‘Bromance’ goes on floors

‘Kottukkaali’: PS Vinothraj’s sophomore film starring Soori, Anna Ben gets a release date

‘Suriya 44’: Suriya looks menacing in special birthday glimpse from Karthik Subbaraj’s film

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ gets a release date; Shraddha Srinath joins the cast

‘Mr Bachchan’: Ravi Teja’s film with director Harish Shankar gets a release date

‘Veera Dheera Sooran’: First look of SJ Suryah from Vikram’s film out

Aashiq Abu wraps up shoot for ‘Rifle Club’, starring Anurag Kashyap

Trailers

Nani and SJ Suryah have a face-off in Vivek Athreya’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ video

Basil Joseph gets into trouble in Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Nunakkuzhi’ teaser

Netflix has released the ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ trailer; a documentary on the ‘RRR’ director’s journey

Zack Snyder teases his original vision with ‘Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut’ trailer

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ trailer shows Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in a new pickle

Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon must let bygones be bygones in ‘His Three Daughters’ trailer

Timothée Chalamet channels Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer

Vince Vaughn is a desperate ex-cop in ‘Bad Monkey’ trailer

In ‘Secret’ trailer, Dhyan Sreenivasan is haunted by premonitions

Halitha Shameem’s ‘Minmini’ trailer focuses on metamorphosis of mind

Essential Reading

1) Riz Ahmed’s interview on ‘Dammi’ and the exploration of personal and political landscapes

>> Yann Demange and Riz Ahmed talk about their new short film that paints a raw, evocative portrait of Paris

2) Suniel Shetty on how his time with Rajinikanth changed him as a person

>> The popular Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast share about keeping busy with web-series and other projects

3) Santhy Balachandran speaks about ‘Ennennum’ and its award win at Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival

>> The young actor shares about being part of the Malayalam sci-fi film and the response it garnered in Europe

4) Director Radha Mohan on his web-series ‘Chutney Sambar,’ working with Yogi Babu, and 20 years in the movies

>> The filmmaker talks about completing 20 years in the industry, making his streaming debut and breaking stereotypes

5) ‘Reservation Dogs’ editor Varun Viswanath shares about his Emmy nomination

>> Varun Viswanath talks about his experiences in the cutting roomand the responses to his first Television Academy nomination

6) Queer filmmaker Jijo Kuriakose talks about his short film ‘Velipadu’

>> The director dwells deep on showcasing the experience of a gay man accepting his sexuality through the queer gaze

7) From ‘Devadoothan’ to ‘Manichitrathazhu’: Malayalam cinema’s tryst with re-releases of cult classics and blockbusters

>> Director Sibi Malayil and industry insiders talk about how digitally remastered versions of yesteryear classics attract new audiences

8) Screen Share column on films that stir up an appetite

>> Food in films is undoubtedly a visual treat to behold and here is a list of films where food takes centre stage

What to watch

1) Deadpool review

Read the full review here

2) Raayan review

Read the full review here

) ‘Kenda’ is a sharp observation on the nexus between crime and politics

Read the full review here

) Raj B Shetty’s ‘Roopanthara’ is an engaging anthology on self-transformation

Read the full review here

) Not enough Nicolas Cage in ‘Arcadian’; an effective, bare-bones chiller

Read the full review here

) Anya’s butt-clutching escapades make for a funny, forgettable joyride in ‘Spy x Family Code: White’

Read the full review here

) ‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’ is an unimaginatively written series that does not tread any new ground

Read the full review here

) Saiju and Niranj shine in ‘Gu’, a film that deals with supernatural elements in an ancestral home

Read the full review here

) Anthony Hopkins cannot save ‘Those About to Die’, a muddled mess of gratuitous sex and gore

Read the full review here

) Fawad Khan grounds a bewitching, overblown saga

Read the full review here

) Sooraj Tom’s unadventurous approach makes ‘Vishesham’ an average fare

Read the full review here

) Sydney Sweeney is immaculate in ‘Immaculate’, an imperfect horror outing

Read the full review here

