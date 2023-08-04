‘Dayaa’ Telugu series review, Veerappan documentary

August 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months

Hollywood’s striking writers and major studios have agreed to hold talks on Friday for the first time since their strike began over higher pay demands in May. Meanwhile, Hollywood A-listers, including Merly Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey donated millions to aid striking actors. Will Smith called the strike “the most pivotal moment of his profession.”

>> Bollywood art director Nitin Desai found dead

Renowned Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai (58) was found dead on the premises of his film studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Desai was known for his art work in films such as Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others. A post-mortem report confirmed that Nitin died due to hanging. Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis said that creditors’ role in Desai’s death would be probed.

Bollywood

Shah Rukh is alive and kicking in ‘Zinda Banda’, the first song from ‘Jawan’

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s ‘Kill’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s next ‘Superman of Malegaon’

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres

Kartik Aaryan shares first-look from Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ gets streaming release date

Prime Video announces docuseries on singer AP Dhillon

Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day celebrations

Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Bhumi Pednekar joins MAMI as brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai

Hollywood

Lizzo denies sexual harassment allegations levelled by former dancers

Emmy Awards postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, say sources

Sony sets release dates of ‘Venom 3’, ‘Bad Boys 4’

Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria’, is dead at 25

Gal Gadot confirms working on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with James Gunn and Peter Safran

‘Secret Invasion’ director reacts to mixed reviews

Michelle Yeoh, fiance Jean Todt marry after 19-year engagement

Lionsgate picks up ‘Unsung Hero’, announces release date

Christopher Landon to direct ‘Scream 7’

‘Disenchantment’ to end with Season 5 on Netflix

NASA launches streaming service NASA+, app update coming soon

Regional cinema

First look of Raghava Lawrence from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ out

Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Rana Daggubati for ‘Kaantha’

Malavika Mohanan’s look from ‘Thangalaan’ revealed

Manikandan reunites with ‘Good Night’ makers for another film

Sanjay Dutt’s look from Vijay’s ‘Leo’ out

Composers Anirudh and Yuvan Shankar Raja to team up again

Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ postponed

First look of Arulnithi’s ‘Demonte Colony 2’ out

First look from Sathyaraj’s ‘Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter’ out

Aditi Rao Hydari to star in director Rajesh M Selva’s next

Trailers

Trailer of Rajinikanth-Nelson film ‘Jailer’ screams style and substance

In ‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer, God of Mischief slips through time as Ke Huy Quan makes his Marvel debut

Indian wedding blues in focus again in ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 trailer

Raj & DK bring back the 90s in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana is back as Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’ trailer

In ‘Golda’ trailer, Helen Mirren calls the shot as Israel’s first prime minister

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi fight conservatism in court in ‘OMG 2’ trailer

In ‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’ trailer, Alice Eve takes a bone-chilling tour of haunted ocean liner

In ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ trailer, Urvashi and Indrans headline a dramatic courtroom satire

Trailer of Tobin Bell’s horror film ‘Saw X’, out

New in streaming

New on Netflix in August: Spy action thriller Heart of Stone, Season 2 of Heartstopper, the coming-of-age comedy, The Hunt for Veerappan, the docuseries following the rise and fall of the forest brigand, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in August: The action thriller series Commando, the comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Widely celebrated and hit half-hour dramedy Physical, and Lessons in Chemistry based on the best-selling debut novel from Bonnie Garmus

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Mini-series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a seven-part Australian series on a best-selling novel, the high school romantic-drama How to Date Billy Walsh, and more

Essential reading

1) Nasser on ‘Oppenheimer’, Hollywood Strike, climate change and returning to direction

>> The veteran sounds off on a range of topics, from the haunting close-ups in ‘Oppenheimer’ to his likely return to direction

2) ‘The Hunt For Veerappan’ director Selvamani Selvaraj on why the story of the manhunt has to be told now

>> The filmmaker speaks about taking an unbiased stance in telling the story of Veerappan

3) ‘Subramaniapuram’, 15 years later, still leaves you awestruck

>> The Tamil film is back on the back the big screen and it hasn’t aged a day

4) Fifty years of ‘Abhimaan’: A love triangle where the male ego formed the significant other

>> Five decades after its release, this Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic continues to speak to us

5) ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’: The making of a quirky film

>>Director Nithin Krishnamurthy and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap talk about the challenges of making an unconventional Kannada film

6) J Robert Oppenheimer: the man, his science, and the man beyond the science

>> The theoretical physicist was known for his work on the atomic bomb, but it was not the sum of his academic journey

7) Ghostly mansions to spooky ships: exploring the haunted settings in films

>> Evil houses or those with supernatural squatters are a horror movie staple through the ages

8) Bollywood okatus? Tiger, Rashmika bat for anime

>> The actors talk about the future of anime in India and their interest in the genre

9) ‘Jailer’ audio launch-The ‘Superstar’ tag has always been a problem: Rajinikanth

>>The superstar’s film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, hits the screens worldwide on August 10

10) Flashback with a twist: Team ‘Weapon’ employs AI to de-age Sathyaraj

>> Director Guhan Senniappan explains the process of creating AI-generated Sathyaraj for his upcoming Tamil film

11) Alycia Debnam-Carey on adapting Alice Hart to the screen in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’

>> She talks about adapting her books to the screen and how the Australian landscape brings certain emotions to the screen

12) Sundeep Morrison on their short film ‘Your Love’, a love letter to queer South Asians

>>They talk about the role music played in shaping them as a storyteller and how they stayed connected to their culture while growing up in Calgary

13) Director Phanideep: ‘Ustaad’ is about a boy, his bike and his dreams

>> The first-time writer-director speaks on the Sri Simha Koduri-starrer ‘Ustaad’, the Telugu film that traces the journey of a boy and his bike

14) ‘Jailer’ vs ‘Jailer’ in Kerala: Sakkir Madathil says theatres rejecting his films due to Rajinikanth’s film

>> The director requests the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and Rajinikanth to sort out the issue

15) Singer Mridula Warrier on the Kerala State Film Award, reality shows and her band

>> The singer talks about her carrier after clinching the the Kerala State Film Award for her song in ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’

16) Shaison Ouseph on his debut feature film, ‘The Face of the Faceless’

>> The Hindi movie on the nun from Kerala, who was murdered for her work in tribal community, will premiere in Mumbai on August 13

17) Indu Lakshmi says her maiden film ‘Nila’ is about how resilience and willpower

>> The debut writer-director’s film hit the screens on August 4

What to watch

1) More beasties do not save ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ from the abysmal depths it plumbs, and neither can Jason Statham

Read the full review here

2) ‘Dayaa’ is a sold thriller that has scope for a brilliant follow-up

Read the full review here

3) Love and friendship continue to triumph in ‘Heartstopper’ season 2

Read the full review here

4) Vijay Varma is the driving force in ‘Kalkoot’

Read the full review here

5) Despite its moments, ‘Corona Dhavan’ is a liquor comedy that fails to make an impact

Read the full review here

6) ‘Appatha’ is an under-cooked melodrama with generic sentimentality

Read the full review here

7) The ‘Twisted Metal’ series zips by in a flash of chuckles and carnage

Read the full review here

8) ‘D.P’ K-Drama Season 2 is an engaging sequel emboldened by sensitive writing

Read the full review here

9) ‘Talk to Me’ is a poignant and unsettling little shicker

Read the full review here

