November 15, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Cracking down on the ₹15,000-crore alleged gambling and cyber fraud linked to Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate, the Mumbai Police registered a case against 32 persons, including Dabur Group director Gaurav Burman, company chairman Mohit Burman and actor Sahil Khan.

Sources said Mr. Mohit Burman has been listed as accused number 16, while Mr. Gaurav Burman is at number 18. The Matunga Police registered the first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Gambling Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act, following a complaint lodged by Mumbai-based social worker, Prakash Bankar. Mr. Khan, accused number 26, was accused of promoting and propagating the Mahadev app and earning huge profits from it.

Mr. Bankar, in his complaint, alleged that a large number of people had been defrauded of nearly ₹15,000 crore through the betting app. He levelled allegations of match-fixing against Mr. Mohit Burman stating that he has direct equity in one of the teams in the Indian Premier League. Naming the app’s promoter Saurabh Chandrakar as the kingpin, he alleged that the match-fixing operations of cricket matches and tournaments organised and hosted in India were done through Mr. Chandrakar’s London-based ‘partner’ Dinesh Khambat and Chander Aggarwal, also named in the FIR.

“A probe has been launched, and we named the app’s promoters Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, and Shubham Soni as the key accused for committing the fraud since 2019 until now,” an official privy to the case said.

The Enforcement Directorate recently claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ Asim Das has led to ‘startling allegations’ that the Mahadev betting app promoters had paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Soon, the BJP released a video of Mr. Soni saying he was the owner of the app and had ‘proof’ of payment of ₹508 crore so far to Mr. Baghel. The Central agency has already arrested four persons and seized proceeds of crime worth over ₹450 crore. The second phase of elections of the Chhattisgarh assembly is scheduled on November 17.

