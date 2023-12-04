December 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated December 05, 2023 04:17 pm IST

Relentless rain brought by Cyclone Michaung has left Chennai and its neighbouring districts deluged on Monday, reviving haunting memories of the December 2015 floods. Six persons were killed in cyclone-related incidents in the city, police said. Over 9,600 people from northern coastal districts were moved to 236 relief camps in eight places.

The Chennai airport shut down its airfield for arrival and departure operations till 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Nearly 300 flights were cancelled and more than 1,500 passengers stranded. Southern Railway cancelled many long-haul trains and trains coming to the city were terminated at Chengalpattu, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. Waterbodies were brimming and the release of surplus water from the reservoirs challenged the city’s infrastructure as power supply was suspended as precautionary measure since late on Sunday night.

The Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) aided State agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel, in the relief and rescue operations. Almost all neighbourhoods were flooded and authorities were battling SOS calls as the rain showed no signs of stopping through the day. Weathermen said relief could be expected only past Monday midnight. Several localities in the suburbs went under a sheet of water prompting residents to move to higher floors or make SOS calls. In quite a few streets and apartment complexes, parked cars and other vehicles were either marooned or seen floating or being washed away by the force of the gushing water.

A weather bulletin issued past 9 p.m. said that the severe cyclonic storm, Michaung (pronounced Migjaum) off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 p.m. over west-central Bay of Bengal about 120 km north-northeast of Chennai.

It is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, during the forenoon of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

