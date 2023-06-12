June 12, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The “extremely severe cyclonic storm” Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Gujarat’s Kutch coast on Thursday. There is no clarity yet on the exact location of the landing, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted it is very likely to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around noon on June 15, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125 kmph to 135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph.

The State government has deployed teams from both national and State disaster response forces in coastal areas to help minimise the impact of Biparjoy. It also has plans to set up shelters in six coastal districts in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

Coastal areas are already witnessing strong currents with high waves in the sea. Apart from the storms and high winds, the IMD has also issued heavy rainfall warnings for Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts on June 14 and 15.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting with district officials on Sunday and directed disaster response teams to take precautionary measures in Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, which are likely to be impacted by the cyclone. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard, and the Indian Army.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a designated area, has been imposed in coastal areas of Kutch to counter the damage of the incoming “extremely severe cyclonic storm”. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the central Arabian Sea till June 15, the north Arabian sea during June 12-15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15. IMD has advised a total suspension of fishing activity in the region till Thursday.

