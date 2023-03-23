March 23, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a high-level review meeting of officials to discuss the COVID situation in the country and cautioned that the pandemic is far from over.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed officials to increase whole genome sequencing of COVID positive samples using the designated INSACOG laboratories. INSACOG is the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, and the sequencing will support tracking of and quick response to any new and emerging variants.

India has seen a spike in influenza cases and a rise in new COVID cases in the past two weeks. Officials at the meeting urged that COVID-appropriate behaviour be put in place in hospitals.

Preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, emergence of new COVID-19 variants and influenza types and their public health implications for the country were also discussed at the meeting.

The XBB.1.16 recombinant lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been seen to be circulating predominantly in India. It was first detected in SARS-CoV-2 sequences from India, and is a descendent of the XBB lineage. The earliest sequence of this lineage belongs to a viral genome isolated in New York in January 2023.

Although data from systematic genomic surveillance in India is limited, XBB.1.16 today accounts for more than 30% of all the sequenced genomes in March 2023, and its proportion has been seen to be increasing in the past few weeks, to become the major lineage in some States.

Prime Minister Modi directed officials at the meeting to follow up with States and ensure effective monitoring of all cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI), with testing for influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus. On the other hand, States have been advised to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour, enhance lab surveillance and testing of all SARI cases.

