On Monday, shortly after noon, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya shall see the pran pratishtha or consecration ceremony of the new Ram Lalla idol in a new temple on the site of what is widely regarded as his birthplace.

Preparations have been in full-swing and the temple town is filled with a vibrant and festive spirit. The ceremony will mark the conclusion of a long socio-political movement- filled with lawsuits and protests, some violent– to build a temple in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony shall take place 20 minutes past noon. in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 8000 invitees. A live telecast of the ceremony is expected to be watched by lakhs of devotees around the world. The day after the ceremony, the temple shall be opened to the public.

The new 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum last Thursday. In Sunday, it was bathed with 114 pitchers of medicated (aushadiyukt) and sacred water from various holy sites. Preparatory rituals in the lead-up to the ceremony were conducted by 121 priests. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid was responsible for coordination and oversight of the rituals (anushthan). The main priest is Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi.

Mangal Dhvani (auspicious sound) is expected to play at the temple starting at 10 am on Monday, till the commencement of the ceremony. Artists are expected to play 25 traditional and rare instruments from various States.

On the attendee list for the ceremony are U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Top politicians, industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons, diplomats, judges, priests, and activists prominent in the Ram Temple movement are expected to be in attendance. Most Opposition political leaders invited to the ceremony have declined, including Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Notably, senior BJP leader and key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi L.K Advani will also not be attending.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has prepared Mahaprasad to distribute to guests post the ceremony. Meals prepared in desi ghee have also been readied to be served on the temple premises.

In preparation for the event, more than 13,000 security personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya. This includes officers from the National Security Guard and Special Protection Group, commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad, the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Intelligence Bureau personnel.

Heavy security has been deployed in the temple, with security checks of vehicles and individuals, a bar on uninvited persons near the temple, and aerial and artificial intelligence surveillance in the temple’s vicinity. Arrangements to tackle health emergencies have also been made.

