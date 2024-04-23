April 23, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

In a strong pushback against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Congress manifesto talks about redistributing wealth to Muslims, the Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission (EC), seeking action against Mr. Modi. The Congress alleged in its representation to the EC that the PM invoked religion and religious symbols to create enmity between groups and argued that “the only remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance against corrupt practices is disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide…”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PM has to be held accountable by the EC for the brazen trampling of the Model Code of Conduct as well as the whole gamut of offenses — electoral and otherwise — committed by him and his party,” the Congress said, adding, inaction by the poll panel would tarnish its legacy. The EC has so far declined to comment even as the PM’s speech, made at a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, has snowballed into a major political controversy.

Separately, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who described Mr. Modi’s remarks as “hate speech”, sought an appointment with the PM to “educate” him about the Congress’s poll promises. In a series of questions on social media platform X, Congress’s P. Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto panel, asked the BJP to spell out when and where the Congress said it would distribute people’s land, gold, and other valuables among Muslims. The INDIA bloc parties further called upon citizens to send emails to the election panel raising this issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also shot off a letter to the EC demanding action against PM Modi for making inflammatory remarks.

A fact check by The Hindu on PM Modi’s speech found that while one claim about Muslims bearing children in more numbers (than earlier) is erroneous, another regarding a statement by Manmohan Singh was deliberately misinterpreted. An editorial in today’s edition of The Hindu further said, “One of the main features of Narendra Modi’s politics is his reliance on an unapologetic brand of right-wing rhetoric that is moored in demagoguery, hate speeches against minorities and the use of dog whistles — political messaging intended to please the bigoted sections of his support base.” All these aspects were on full display when Mr. Modi claimed that the Congress party would distribute the wealth of Indians among Muslims and referred to them as those with “large number[s] of children” and “infiltrators,” it added.

Meanwhile, unfazed by the row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday aggressively defended the remarks made by Mr. Modi at an election rally and suggested that the Congress was eyeing the wealth held by monasteries and temples in the country. At another election rally in Uttar Pradesh, the PM underscored his contribution to uplifting Muslim women and backward sections in the minority community. The PM accused Congress and the Samajwadi Party of following a policy of “appeasement” and yet doing nothing to uplift the socio-economic condition of the Muslim community.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which party in Maldives, with Mohamed Muizzu as its leader, secured a big win in the parliamentary elections?

Maldivian Peoples Party

Republican Party

People’s National Congres

Maldives National Party

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.