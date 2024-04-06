April 06, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Framing the Lok Sabha election as a contest between those who want to “destroy” the Constitution and democracy and those who want to protect them, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at the launch of his party’s election manifesto on Friday, said the election would be “closer than projections” suggest and the Opposition would win the battle. The 45-page manifesto, released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, has been named ‘Nyay Patra’ (Document for Justice) as it revolves around the theme of justice [paanch nyay or five pillars of justice] and 25 guarantees. These include the right to apprenticeship (to every diploma holder or graduate below 25 years of age); making the minimum support price a legal right; filling 30 lakh vacant government posts; constitutional amendments to remove the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs; nationwide caste census; implementing 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS); and scrapping the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces. The other key promises include universal healthcare (the “Rajasthan Model” of cashless treatment with health insurance up to ₹25 lakh); cash transfer of ₹1 lakh per year to every family at the bottom of the income pyramid; 50% reservation for women in Union government jobs; mobile phones for all students from Classes 9-12; and implementing one-third reservation for women in the Assemblies from the 2025 round of elections. However, the manifesto is silent on bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

During an interactive session after the launch, Mr. Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the “capture of institutions” that started in 2019 has now reached its peak. Mr. Modi wants to have a monopoly over political financing through the capture of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department, he claimed. “Narendra Modi has given a chargesheet to the Opposition through the electoral bond scheme. That is why he is feeling terrorised and that is why the number [BJP’s poll target] has come to 400-plus... if ‘400 paar’ does not happen and it is in the range of 140 to 180, then their ship will sink,” Mr. Gandhi said. Asked about the number of seats the Congress and the Opposition are likely to win, he said, “Unlike many political commentators, I cannot predict the future. We are going to fight an excellent election and we are going to win the election.” “INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance] has decided that we are together fighting an ideological election. After winning the election, the whole coalition will jointly decide who will be the leader, the PM,” the former Congress chief said. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal were among those on the dais during the launch of the manifesto. Outlining the theme of work, wealth and welfare in the manifesto, Mr. Chidambaram explained that work creating wealth results in welfare. “Once we create jobs and once we settle policies that create wealth, this country will go back to the high growth path of the UPA governments,” he said, adding that welfare should be for those who are at the bottom of the income pyramid. The Bharatiya Janata Party termed the Congress manifesto a “bundle of lies”, brought out to “create confusion among the voters.” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress, despite being in power for much of the history of independent India, had not fulfilled any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

How many households does the Congress plan to reachout to as part of the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign?

10 crore

5 crore

2 crore

8 crore

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.