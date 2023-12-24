December 24, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Three civilians picked up allegedly by the Army for questioning, a day after four Jawans were killed in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in the Poonch- Rajouri Area of Jammu and Kashmir, were found dead on Friday with multiple injuries. Five more people are admitted to hospital with serious injuries. This relates to the 29-second video widely circulating on social media that has Army jawans stripping three men and putting chilli power on them.

A relative of the deceased alleged that the three individuals were tortured to death. He told The Hindu that the families were asked to collect the bodies from an army camp on Friday evening.

Commenting on the incident, the Army stated on social media platform ‘X’, that it is committed to “extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.”

The Jammu and Kashmir police were in the process of registering a criminal case into the death of the civilians, of the Bakarwal community. The Information and Public Relations Department of Jammu and Kashmir posted on X that legal action had been initiated in the matter. Furthermore, separately it also announced compensation for the deceased and compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased.

The individuals belonged to a village few kilometres away from Dera ki Gali in Thanamandi. This is the place where the four jawans were killed on Thursday. On Friday morning, the Army allegedly picked up the eight men from the area.

Political parties in the state have condemned the incident and demanded an inquiry. Former CM and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti asked, “how is this ‘Khushal Kashmir’ or ‘Naya Kashmir’ where neither Army men nor common people are safe?” The National Conference and the Apni Party also protested against the civilian killings in Srinagar. The attack on the Army convoy has been claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

