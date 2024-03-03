March 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Indian customs in January seized two advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines manufactured by GKD, Italy at the Mumbai port. These are now thought to be the latest discovery of dual-use items from China, potentially for use in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme. In other words, the equipment could be used in manufacturing critical parts for Pakistan’s missile development programme. The items continue to remain in Indian custody, The Hindu learnt from sources in the security establishment.

The consignment was shipped on merchant vessel CMA CGM Attila, a Malta-flagged vessel from Shekou Port in China on January 9. It was heading to Karachi Port. Cosmos Engineering was the assignee. The vessel reached Mumbai on January 22 where the consignment was seized based on intelligence inputs citing potential proliferation concerns by Pakistan and China.

Officials on the condition of anonymity confirmed that Cosmos Engineering had been on their watchlist since March 2022. This was when Pakistan was trying to procure ‘thermo-electric instruments’ from an Italian firm, with Cosmos Engineering being the consignee. This was ultimately intercepted on March 12, 2022, in Mumbai.

China in Feb 2020 had attempted to supply an autoclave to Pakistan under the cover of an ‘industrial dryer’. This was seized from a Hong Kong-flagged Chinese ship which was headed to Pakistan’s Port Qasim. The occurrence had initially invited the apprehension about Islamabad continuing the illegal trade of missiles and violating the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

Beijing has also been assisting Pakistan in the construction of civil nuclear power plants.

