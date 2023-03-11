March 11, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to restore ties and reopen diplomatic missions in Chinese-brokered talks, they said in a joint statement, seven years after relations were severed. The move caps a broader realignment and efforts to ease tensions in West Asia. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic in 2016 following the Saudi execution of revered Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Shia-majority Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across West Asia, including in Yemen where the Houthi rebels are backed by Tehran, and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government. “Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA said. The official Saudi Press Agency also published the statement, which said talks took place in Beijing for five days immediately before the announcement. Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, travelled to Beijing on Monday for “intensive negotiations with his Saudi counterpart in China in order to finally resolve the problems between Tehran and Riyadh”, IRNA said.

Iraq, a neighbour to both countries, had hosted several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia since April 2021. Those encounters were held at a relatively low level, involving security and intelligence officials. In Friday’s statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia said they “thank the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the talks held between the two sides in 2021 and 2022 as well as the leaders and government of the People’s Republic of China for hosting and supporting the talks held in that country”. In 2016, Saudi Arabia and Iran cut off ties after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

Pakistan too had tried to bring about a reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Iran responding positively to the attempt to bring the two sides together. As this editiorial in The Hindu pointed out, India too has been focusing on strengthening ties with West Asian countries. Diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been tense since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, making the China-brokered diplomatic reconnection of two old rivals an important story.

