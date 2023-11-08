November 08, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

Kickstarting what can be read as a semi-final for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mizoram voted to elect candidates in all its 40 assembly seats while Chhattisgarh concluded its first phase of voting on Tuesday. The latter was marred by sporadic violence. Incumbent Chief Minister of the state Bhupesh Baghel alleged that certain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had threatened voters against exercising their franchise.

Encounters were reported between the police and the Maoists in Sukma, Narayanpur and Kanker districts of the Bastar region. Two jawans sustained injuries in a gun battle in Sukma’s Minpa area. Voting there was being held for the first time. Further, polling stations were set up in 126 villages in seven districts affected by Left Wing Extremism where voting was being held for the first time since Independence, the EC said.

Unrelatedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the government of Chhattisgarh of failing to contain Naxalism. He held that whenever the Congress government comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened. He also targeted the incumbent Chief Minister over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam and other accusations of corruption. Separately, Mr Bhagel said the BJP had already accepted defeat and was utilising agencies to target Opposition leaders. He remarked the agencies would take a short break and return to aid the party at the centre before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At 4 p.m., Mizoram had recorded 76% polling. In Chhattisgarh, the turnout stood at 71% at 5 p.m.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Zormthanga had initially failed to exercise his franchise in the first attempt owing to an EVM malfunction. He was finally able to vote in the Aizwal North-II Assembly constituency.

For all five States going to the polls this month — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana — the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

