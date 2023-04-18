April 18, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that the demand for legal recognition of same-sex marriage is merely a voicing of “urban elitist views” for the purpose of social acceptance. Further, the Centre stated in its affidavit that the legal recognition of same-sex marriage would “seriously affect the interests of every citizen.”

It had filed the affidavit on the eve of the hearing of the same-sex marriage which is being heard by a Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

In an interesting argument, the Centre reasoned that the fundamental rights such as the right to choose one’s sexual orientation alongside the right to privacy have already been protected under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. “Any further creation of rights, recognition of relationship and giving legal sanctity to such relationships can be done only by the competent legislature and not by judicial adjudication,” it argued.

The petition put forth that the court should not try to judicially create a ‘new social institution’ by endorsing same-sex marriage. The task should be left to the Parliament; the people would decide whether “marriage of a different kind” is socially and religiously acceptable or not. Separately, its affidavit stated the court would adjudicate solely based on petitions containing “elitist views” whilst the legislature would take into consideration broader views and voices of the rural, semi-rural and urban population, the religious denominations, personal laws and customs and effect of same-sex unions on other laws governing marriage.

“Creation or recognition of a new social institution cannot be claimed as a matter of right/choice, much less a fundamental right,” the Centre argued, adding, that the right to personal autonomy does not include the right for the recognition of same-sex marriage.

