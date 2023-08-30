August 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The central government on Tuesday approved a ₹200 cut in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, effective from today. The move is well-timed as five States go to polls this year, and Lok Sabha elections are also scheduled for the first half of 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the price cut a “Raksha Bandhan gift” to the sisters of the country. Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will continue to get a further subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder in their bank accounts. The Cabinet also approved 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections, bringing the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme to 10.35 crore.

“These decisions come as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens and promote the welfare of households. The reduction in cooking gas prices reflects the government’s commitment to prioritise the well-being of its citizens and ensure access to essential commodities at reasonable rates,” the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said.

On the other hand, the Opposition dismissed the decision as an election gimmick. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the sudden slash is a result of the Karnataka rout of the BJP and the two “successful” meetings of the INDIA bloc formed by the Opposition parties.

It is also worth noting that the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders has been increased multiple times in the last two years. In 2021, rates were increased by ₹25.50 per cylinder in July, followed by ₹25 hike each on August 17 and September 1, and ₹15 per cylinder in October.

In 2022, domestic LPG cylinders cost rose by ₹50 each in March and May, ₹3.50 more in May, and another ₹50 in July.

In 2023, cost of a domestic LPG cylinder rose by ₹50 in March, right after polling ended in two northeastern States.

