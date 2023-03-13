March 13, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

Opposing same-sex marriages in the Supreme Court, the Centre in its 56-page affidavit on March 12 invoked the “accepted view” that a marriage between a biological man and woman is a “holy union, a sacrament and a sanskar” in India.

“In our country, despite statutory recognition of the relationship of marriage between a biological man and a biological woman, marriage necessarily depends upon age-old customs, rituals, practices, cultural ethos and societal values,” the Central government said in its filing, adding that only the legislature and not the top court could bring about any “deviation” from this “statutorily, religiously and socially” accepted norm in “human relationship”.

It stated that in the 2018 Navtej Singh Johar judgement, the Supreme Court had only decriminalised sexual intercourse between same-sex persons and not legitimised this “conduct”. The Centre went on to argue that a same-sex couple living together and having a sexual relationship could not be compared to the “Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children”.

Much like its earlier depositions in courts and outside, the Centre maintained that judicial interference to recognise same-sex marriage would cause “complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values”.

It said this time that statutory recognition of heterosexual marriage was the norm throughout history and is “foundational to both the existence and continuance of the state”, adding that there was a “compelling interest” for the society and the state to limit recognition to heterosexual marriages only.

The government filed its affidavit in response to the Court’s decision to examine petitions to allow the solemnisation of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Perhaps the concern that judicial interference with the personal laws of various religious communities would cause uproar is why the Supreme Court chose to entertain a batch of petitions seeking to recognise same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act and not personal laws.

However, it is important to point out at this juncture that in a diverse country with varying customs and traditions, enforcing something like same-sex marriage would not be an easy task. As The Hindu pointed out in this editorial last year, social mindsets in the country are conservative and so well-entrenched that anyone who feels differently is stigmatised, humiliated and ostracised. So first, more needs to be done at the societal level with the help of the Court to chip away at conservative views on sex, gender, women and the LGBTQIA+ community.

