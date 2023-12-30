December 30, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

The Union Home Ministry and the Assam government signed a memorandum of settlement with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday. Home Minister Amit Shah said the “tripartite settlement is significant for Assam’s peace”, and that the government had achieved success in eliminating all the violent groups in the State. “It is a golden day for Assam’s future. Assam and the Northeast have endured violence for decades. ULFA cadres have agreed to surrender arms and ammunition, vacate their camps and have decided to join the mainstream and engage in the peaceful democratic process established by law and maintain the integrity of the country. Since 1979, all those who were killed were the country’s citizens,” the Home Minister said, adding that the total number of such cadres stood at 700. Mr. Shah said a time-bound programme would be made by the Home Ministry to fulfil the demands of the ULFA and a committee would also be formed for its monitoring. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that over the years, several rounds of negotiations were held with the ULFA which had culminated in the peace agreement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that since 1979, nearly 10,000 people had lost their lives in the Assam agitation and “many families till today have no answers why their sons and husbands were killed and those who killed were also not aware why they were killing people”. He said only 15% area in Assam remained under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). Mr. Sarma said doors were open for the Paresh Baruah faction of the ULFA to join the talks. He said the key points of the peace accord were that 97 out of 126 Assembly seats in Assam would be reserved for indigenous people and the future delimitation exercise would follow this principle. “This will address the question of political insecurity of the people of Assam,” the Chief Minister said. He said ₹1.5 lakh crore investment had been pledged in the peace accord and constitutional safeguards would be ensured by protecting land rights and putting restrictions on migration from one constituency to another. A 16-member delegation of the ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, was present at the signing of the peace pact at North Block on Friday. The group joined the peace talks in 2011 when it signed the suspension of operation with the MHA and the Assam government.

