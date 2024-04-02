April 02, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

The controversy over India “ceding” the island of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974 escalated on Monday after PM Narendra Modi flagged news reports on the issue for the second day and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar declared that previous Congress governments had given away the rights of Indian fishermen in that area. Hitting back, the Congress quoted the government’s Right to Information (RTI) reply on the issue in 2015, which said the island was situated on “the Sri Lankan side of the International Maritime Boundary Line”.

Mr. Modi, in a post on X, flagged a second news report on the issue that said the DMK, under then Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi, was kept in the loop when the Union government decided on ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

Mr. Jaishankar, in his press conference, said it was wrong to say that the ceding of Katchatheevu was an “old issue” that was being resurrected keeping the Lok Sabha election in mind. “It has been frequently raised in Parliament and has been a matter of frequent correspondence between the Centre and the State government,” Mr. Jaishankar said, adding that he had replied to the current Tamil Nadu CM (M.K. Stalin) “at least 21 times”. He said that the PM from the Congress displayed indifference towards Katchatheevu island and gave away Indian fishermen’s rights despite legal views to the contrary. Referring to documents obtained by BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai under the RTI Act, Mr. Jaishankar said that while the 1974 pact ensured fishing rights for Indian fishermen, a 1976 agreement between India and Sri Lanka ended them. “We know who did it, today we are looking for who hid it,” he said.

Responding to the Minister’s statement, the Opposition said the 2015 RTI response clearly stated that previous agreements did not “involve either acquiring or ceding of territory belonging to India”. Here’s a detailed explainer on Katchatheevu row, and why the issue is unlikely to have electoral impact in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, former diplomats have cautioned the Centre on Katchatheevu, saying a move by the government to revisit the 1974 agreement could have a broader diplomatic impact on India’s ties in the region and raise questions about other bilateral negotiations.

An editorial in today’s edition of The Hindu also points out that those in power should not rake up issues that affect ties with neighbours. “PM Narendra Modi, by raking up the contentious matter of Katchatheevu, has set an unhealthy trend of politicising an issue for electoral gains, and one that has bearing on ties with Sri Lanka… Even though the State BJP, like other parties in Tamil Nadu, has been talking about the island’s retrieval, the situation gets complicated when its national leadership too lends its voice,” it adds.

