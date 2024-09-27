India has “strongly advised” its nationals to leave Lebanon. An advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Beirut has advised Indian citizens not to travel to Lebanon, which has been targeted by Israeli bombing raids over the past three days. Official sources have said the Union government is contemplating naval evacuation of Indian nationals from Lebanon in view of the deteriorating security situation there. Lebanon hosts around 3,000 Indians at present, sources said. “All Indian nationals in Lebanon are strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” the Embassy of India said in a public notification. This is the first advisory by India since the pager attacks targeted Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed armed Lebanese group, a week earlier. Subsequently, Israel carried out bombing raids in southern Lebanon and capital Beirut. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched rockets and missiles that have hit northern Israeli cities like Safed, and the second largest city and the port of Haifa. On Wednesday, a ballistic missile fired by Hezbollah was intercepted above Israeli capital Tel Aviv. Israel rejected proposals on Thursday for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, defying allies, including the U.S., which had called for an immediate three-week halt in fighting to allow for diplomacy to avert a wider war. “There will be no ceasefire in the north,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X. “We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.” The comments dashed hopes for a swift settlement, after Prime Minister Najib Mikati had expressed hope that a ceasefire could be reached soon in Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes seeking safety. World leaders voiced concern that the conflict — running in parallel to Israel’s war in Gaza — was escalating rapidly. The U.S., France and several other allies called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border. They also expressed support for a ceasefire in Gaza following intense discussions at the UN. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, heading to New York to address the UN, said he had not yet given his response to the truce proposal but had instructed the Army to fight on. Hardliners in his government said Israel should reject any truce and keep hitting Hezbollah until it surrenders.

Air service with Beirut has been repeatedly disrupted over the past weeks as several leading airlines have cancelled flights to and from Beirut. In view of this, discussions are currently under way in the Indian administration about carrying out a naval evacuation of Indians through the port of Beirut. A similar naval evacuation of Indian nationals was carried out in 2006 when Israel bombed Lebanon. At that time, four ships were deployed under Operation Sukoon to evacuate around 12,000 nationals from Lebanon. Operation Sukoon also rescued nationals from other countries such as Sri Lanka. A similar naval and air evacuation was also carried out from Libya in February 2011. The Embassy of India issued a similar advisory on August 1 when the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel had been heating up in the backdrop of the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. In an editorial, The Hindu noted that the conflict is now in an escalatory spiral and what is to be seen is whether Israel would launch a ground invasion, as it has done in the past. “If the past is any indication, Israel is making another mistake in Lebanon. Mr. Netanyahu, whose troops have killed over 40,000 Palestinians in 11 months in Gaza, has chosen to escalate the war with Hezbollah. This bellicosity, callousness and total disregard for international law and norms all bear the hallmarks of a rogue state.”

