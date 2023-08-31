August 31, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Complying with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Karnataka has begun releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu. The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district into the Cauvery was at the rate of 4,398 cusecs (cubic feet per second) against an inflow of 2,300 cusecs on Wednesday morning. The CWMA on Tuesday directed the State to ensure 5,000 cusecs of water at Billigundulu on the inter-State boundary every day up to September 12.

While the outflow from the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district was at the rate of 2,000 cusecs as on 8 a.m. on Wednesday, by evening the outflow from the KRS alone was further increased to 7,329 cusecs.

Contesting Tamil Nadu’s claims, Karnataka had strongly put forth its inability to release water. However, the CWMA upheld the August 28 recommendations made by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to release 5,000 cusecs. Various farmers organisations threatened to launch an agitation if water is released, and later in the day, farmers belonging to the Karnataka Rajua Raitha Sangha (KRRS) protested against the move near the KRS.

The State government’s decision to comply with the CWMA directives is also seen as an attempt to avoid strictures from the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the issue during the week.

The water level at the KRS as on Wednesday was 101.58 ft against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft compared to 123.92 ft on the same day last year, underlining the paucity of rain in the Cauvery catchment areas. The tussle over Cauvery’s waters have been on since 1924 and was resolved only in 2018 when the Supreme Court allotted Tamil Nadu 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) and 284 TMC to Karnataka, in a move seen as having an impact on other water disputes as well. Here, the Hindu explores why the Cauvery water dispute has flared up again.

