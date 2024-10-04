The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that caste-based discrimination of prisoners, segregation of their work according to caste hierarchy, and the treatment of inmates from the de-notified tribes as “habitual offenders” within prison walls across India are oppressive to fundamental human dignity and personality. The top court directed the revision of prison manuals within three months. It ordered the deletion of the ‘caste column’ and any references to caste from registers of undertrials and convicts maintained in prisons. The court underscored that members of denotified tribes must not be subjected to arbitrary arrest. “Everyone is born equal. There cannot be any stigma attached to the existence, touch or presence of any person… More than 75 years since Independence, we have not been able to eradicate the evil of caste discrimination,” a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud observed. The CJI, who authored the judgment, referred to Article 15(1) of the Constitution which enshrines the fundamental right against discrimination. “But if the state itself discriminates against a citizen, then it is discrimination of the highest form. After all, the state is expected to prevent discrimination, not perpetuate it,” he noted. He held that discrimination among prisoners and distribution of work on the basis of caste amounted to untouchability, which is forbidden under Article 17 of the Constitution. The top court emphasised that “no prison authority enjoys amnesty for unconstitutionality”. Degrading labour and oppressive practices violate the right against forced labour under Article 23 of the Constitution. Prison manuals, by treating members of the denotified and wandering tribes as “born criminals” and habitual offenders, re-affirm colonial caste-based discrimination. The court declared all loose references, not statutorily backed, to ‘habitual offenders’ in prison manuals as unconstitutional.

Segregation of prisoners on the basis of caste would only work to reinforce caste animosity, the court said. “Segregation would not lead to rehabilitation… Only such classification [of prisoners] that proceeds from an objective inquiry of factors such as work aptitude, accommodation needs, special medical and psychological needs of the prisoner would pass constitutional muster,” Chief Justice Chandrachud reasoned. The judgment declared that compelling marginalised caste inmates to perform tasks such as cleaning latrines or sweeping based purely on their caste, constituted a form of coercion. Prison manuals and rules which relegate tasks like manual scavenging to the lowest castes or refer them to as ‘scavenger class’ practise untouchability. The court held that the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which prohibit manual scavenging, has a binding effect in prisons as well. The court directed the Union government to make the necessary changes to address caste-based discrimination in the 2016 Manual and the 2023 Act within three months. The judgment was based on a petition filed by journalist Sukanya Shantha. The top court had found that prison manuals in more than 10 States, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, contained provisions which sanction discrimination and forced labour in prisons on the grounds of caste. In July, the court had mooted involving the legal services authorities, both at the district and State levels to conduct periodic visits to jails to check on the prisoners. It had reserved the case for judgment though it indicated its intention to ask the Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene with States to re-haul their prison manuals and wipe out hardly acknowledged but existing practices of caste-based discrimination of prisoners. The separation of Thevars, Nadars, and Pallars in different sections of the Palayamkottai Central Jail in Tamil Nadu was one such “glaring instance of caste-based segregation of barracks”, the petition had pointed out. In January, 2024, the court had sought a response from the Centre, States on caste discrimination in prisons.

