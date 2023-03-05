March 05, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday that the rising cases of intense cough lasting for over a week coupled with fever being observed in most parts of the country can be linked to influenza A H3N2, a subtype of a virus that causes flu.

The health agency has stated that surveillance data collected since December 15 reflected a rise in influenza A H3N2 cases.

In its observations, the ICMR noted that about half of all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and patients walking into clinics were found to be afflicted with influenza A H3N2. At least 92% of the hospitalised SARI patients detected with the virus were showing up with fever and up to 86% have cough. Some also presented breathlessness and signs of pneumonia.

The agency also said that the virus appeared to lead to more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes. About 10% of all SARI patients who had influenza A H3N2 needed oxygen and 7% required ICU care.

ICMR is also advising people against the intake of antibiotics without consulting a doctor. Because it is a viral flu, antibiotics are of no use. “Treatment with paracetamol for fever and body ache is advised. Also, have plenty of fluids,” the ICMR has stated.

Notably, some doctors noted that there was very little difference in symptoms between COVID-19 and the illness brought on by Influenza A H3N2. With pandemic restrictions no longer in place and case numbers being low, the ICMR said said hands or using other forms of contact greeting should be discouraged to prevent the spread of the influenza subtype. A leading physician also advised getting flu shots and wearing a mask when out.

