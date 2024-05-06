May 06, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, ended on Sunday. The 48-hour silence period came into effect on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Ninety-four Lok Sabha constituencies across 12 States and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7. The third phase will also mark the completion of the voting process in more than half of the total number of constituencies.

During the silence period, election campaign activities through public meetings, processions, etc., and display of election matter by means of television and similar platforms are prohibited. The rules are laid down under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to the Election Commission of India, “In a multi-phased election, the silence period of last 48 hours may be on in certain constituencies while campaign is ongoing in other constituencies. In such an event, there should not be any direct or indirect reference amounting to soliciting support for parties or candidates in the constituencies observing the silence period. During the silence period, star campaigners and other political leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.”

The third phase will cover 25 constituencies in Gujarat including Surat where the BJP candidate has been elected unopposed, the two constituencies of Goa (North Goa and South Goa), and the remaining 14 constituencies in Karnataka. Popular candidates contesting in this phase include Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar, Gujarat); Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka); Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh); former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh); Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh); Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh); and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule (Baramati, Maharashtra).

