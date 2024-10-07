The Calcutta High Court on Sunday (October 6, 2024) directed that the post-mortem examination in the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl at Jaynagar, West Bengal, be conducted at AIIMS, Kalyani, provided that the infrastructure is available.

The development comes at a time when protests are continuing over the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

According to the child’s father, she had gone to take private tuition on Friday (October 4, 2024) evening but did not return home on time. The body of the girl was found about one km away from their house. The family members of the child and villagers alleged that the child was sexually assaulted and then killed. On Saturday (October 5, 2024), angry locals ransacked the Mahismari police outpost and set things from the police station on fire. The villagers said that the police did not take their allegations seriously when the family approached them after the child went missing. The villagers alleged that they had to visit several police stations before a missing complaint was filed.

The villagers blocked roads and clashed with police on Saturday. The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob.

The victim’s father has requested that necessary arrangements be made for post-mortem examination at a hospital supervised and controlled by the Union government. The police plea to conduct the post-mortem at the Mominpur Police Morgue Hospital was turned down by the Magistrate on October 5.

The Calcutta High Court also expressed concerns that charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have not been included in the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl at Jaynagar. Earlier, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District Palash Chandra Dhali had said that POCSO charges will be added if post-mortem confirms sexual assault.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the police to immediately add the relevant POCSO sections to the case and transfer the records to the special POCSO court in Baruipur. The High Court also directed that the accused be produced before the special court for further directions to be obtained in the course of investigation.

