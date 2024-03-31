March 31, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Applicants to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) find themselves worried about their fate should applications be rejected. The rules, which were notified earlier this month, at present do not provide clarity about the process for review.

The ambiguity has resulted in concerns emerging about applicants ending up at detention centres. The parent law, the Citizenship Act, 1955, says that the applicant may file a review application before the Central government within 30 days and “the decision of the Central government on such review shall be final.” Aman Wadud, an Assam-based lawyer who has worked extensively on citizenship cases in the state also stated, “the review of the rejection is to be done by the same authority, the empowered committee (as per Section 15A of the Act). In case the review is rejected, a writ petition can be filed before the High Court.”

Mamata Bala Thakur, a Trinamool Congress parliamentarian and Matua leader said, “No one has applied for CAA here. Even Union Minister Santanu Thakur has not applied yet, his ancestors are from Bangladesh. If an application is rejected, people may end up in detention centres.”

The paradigm about the absence of an established review procedure is of particular concern for the Matua community in West Bengal – who were to particularly benefit from the CAA. Furthermore, lakhs of people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community migrated from Bangladesh (earlier East Pakistan) before and after the 1971 war with Pakistan. Many came without any papers but subsequently acquired all documents proving an Indian citizenship, such as passports and voter ID cards.

