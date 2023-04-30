April 30, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Think & Learn Private Limited, which runs the portal Byju’s, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Two business premises of the company and a residential property linked to Byju’s founder Raveendran Byju were searched under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA. A statement by the ED revealed that ₹28,000 crore of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the company and ₹9,754 crore overseas direct investment by the company are under the scanner.

The agency said the company had not prepared financial statements since 2020-21 and had not got the accounts audited, which is mandatory. Hence, the genuineness of the figures provided by the company was being cross-examined from the banks, it said.

The investigation against the platform was initiated based on complaints from separate individuals. Though the ED summoned the company’s founder and CEO Raveendran Byju multiple times, ‘he always remained evasive and never appeared during the investigation’.

Meanwhile, responding to the raid, Byju’s legal team said that they had been completely transparent with the authorities and had provided all the information they requested. “We have nothing but the utmost confidence in the integrity of our operations, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and ethics. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure that they have all the information they need, and we are confident that this matter will be resolved in a timely and satisfactory manner,” the company said.

