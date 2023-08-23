August 23, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Before leaving for the 2023 BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forum has become a platform for discussing challenges of the Global South.

As opposed to the developed Global North that incudes countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K. France, countries in the Global South are still developing and have comparatively lower incomes and more socioeconomically challenging conditions.

In a statement, Mr. Modi said, “BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system.” He landed at South Africa’s Waterkloof Air Force Base on Tuesday and was received by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The summit is being held in Johannesburg.

The summit is also crucial for India since this is the first time Mr. Modi is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping since their brief encounter at the G-20 Bali summit last November. Their interaction in Indonesia was the first time the two leaders were seen speaking to each other publicly since tensions in the Galwan Valley in early 2020. Twenty Indian personnel were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in June 2020 in what was touted as the worst incident of violence between the two countries in decades.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi had also come together in September 2022 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Samarkand but did not have any public interaction despite standing next to each other during the joint photo call.

The 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa is also the first in-person meet since 2019 and since Covid-19 pandemic, and since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, will not be attending the conference in person and will take part via videoconference.

Currently, BRICS is a limited bloc including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This year’s summit will also discuss its expansion by including countries like Iran, Bangladesh and other developing economies.

