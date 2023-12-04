December 04, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday secured a clean sweep in the Hindi belt even as they failed to replicate the same performance in Telangana. The national party defeated the incumbent Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to return themselves to power while securing a continued run at the treasury benches in Madhya Pradesh. The silver lining for Congress came from Telangana where they managed to unseat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). BJP finished third in Telangana.

The recently concluded elections have been pitched as a semi-final enroute the general elections of 2024, where BJP would be seeking a third term at the centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today’s hat trick is a guarantee for a hat trick in 2024.” Addressing party members at the Delhi headquarters, Mr Modi also stated that ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’ won.

The results also contributed to altering the administrative map of the country: BJP now has 12 Chief Ministers while the Congress has three.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated he “humbly accepts” the mandate of the people, adding that “battle for ideology would continue.” He also thanked the people of Telangana for the mandate, stating that his party would “definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana.” BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao went incommunicado after the results while his son and Cabinet colleague K.T. Rama Rao said the party would analyse them.

Attention now moves towards the results of the Mizoram elections slated to be announced on Monday. At the time of writing, the Zoram People’s Movement had secured a majority securing 25 seats, with Mizo National Front and the BJP trailing after having secured 7 and 2 seats respectively. Counting in six seats is yet to conclude.

