The ruling BJP has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, released by party national president J.P. Nadda on Monday.

Keen to beat the historical trend of no ruling party getting re-elected in the last 38 years, the BJP has offered 103 poll promises in its manifesto ‘Praja Pranalike’ (people’s manifesto). Besides the UCC and NRC, it has pledged three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually and promised to set up Atal Aahara Kendra in every ward of municipal corporations to provide affordable and quality food. This is in addition to the promise of launching the Poshane scheme of providing half a litre of free Nandini milk a day to BPL families besides five kg of millet a month along with the regular ration kits. The manifesto has also made an ambitious promise of creating 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector and building a metro train network in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi.

In a bid to capitalise on the growing interest in EVs, the BJP has promised to turn the State into a premier hub for EVs through measures such as creating EV charging stations across the State, developing an EV city in Bengaluru city outskirts, exempting registration fee and road tax for EVs and upgrading all the BMTC buses into electric buses.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘failure’ to address the issue of alleged corruption by the BJP government in Karnataka. Addressing an election rally on Monday, Mr. Gandhi said the PM remains mum on the alleged corruption during the BJP regime in Karnataka which has earned notoriety as a “40% commission” government. “He should say what he did to stop the 40% commission in Karnataka. Did he send anybody to jail or order a probe,” he questioned. Instead, Mr. Modi complains about the attack on him by the Congress. “This election is not about you Mr. Modi,” he added.

Karnataka is set to go to polls on May 10, while counting of votes will take place on May 13. Here’s an overview of key constituencies which are bound to witness an intense fight this poll season.

